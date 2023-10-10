Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT opened at $436.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
