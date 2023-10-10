LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.0557

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $52.42 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 972,461,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,154,302 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

