Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

