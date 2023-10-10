Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,082. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

