LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.20.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, hitting $239.54. 258,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.23. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

