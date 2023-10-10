Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.90.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

