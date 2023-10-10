Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Luxfer Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE LXFR opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. TheStreet lowered Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

