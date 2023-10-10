Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136,842 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 4.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MQT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 11,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,327. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.