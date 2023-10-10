MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MAG
MAG Silver Price Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2660465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.