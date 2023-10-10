MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.39 and a 12 month high of C$22.96.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2660465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

