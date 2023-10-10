Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $101.64 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

