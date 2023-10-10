MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Trimmed by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $123.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.