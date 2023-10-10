Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $7.59 on Tuesday, hitting $402.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $379.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.29.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

