McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.22. 1,549,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,765. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $233.93 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.87.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.