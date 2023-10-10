Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.75. 695,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,135. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

