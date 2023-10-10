Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.1% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 60.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 48,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 55,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,211,437. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MDT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 1,929,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

