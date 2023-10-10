MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
