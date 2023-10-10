Metahero Price Reaches $0.0024 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.26 million and $372,356.42 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

