Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Metso Oyj stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

