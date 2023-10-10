Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,470.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $12.97 on Tuesday, reaching $1,101.23. 92,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,831. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

