Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,418 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,152. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.