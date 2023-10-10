Midwest Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.