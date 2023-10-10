Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.53. 19,653,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,768,338. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

