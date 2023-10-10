Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 4.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 39,466,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,808,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,470.26, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.