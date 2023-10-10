Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,329,000 after purchasing an additional 421,934 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,038,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 459,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,413. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.