Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

