Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $131.28. The company had a trading volume of 202,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

