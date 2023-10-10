Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 7,049,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

