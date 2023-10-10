Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

