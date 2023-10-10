Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 609,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,519,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

