Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.3 %

KO traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. 12,040,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,335,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

