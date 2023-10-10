Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 2,224,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,947,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.