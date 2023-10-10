Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Stock Price Up 10%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 95,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 67,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Mineral Mountain Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project comprising 19 unpatented lode mineral claims, located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

