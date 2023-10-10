Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,875.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $338.15 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.15 and a 200-day moving average of $300.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

