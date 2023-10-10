Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 7.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $32,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.8 %

TAP stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 661,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,119. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

