Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.