MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDB traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.98. The company had a trading volume of 628,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,347. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,984 shares of company stock worth $63,635,297 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.