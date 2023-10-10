Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 3,030 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

