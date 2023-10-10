Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 63,479 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,479 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. 37,869,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,795,746. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,470.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

