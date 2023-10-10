Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 968 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.35. The company had a trading volume of 760,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

