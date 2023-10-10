Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 9,774 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.67. 647,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,882. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

