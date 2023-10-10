Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 6,332 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HEI

HEICO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HEI traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $167.07. 117,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.72. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $138.82 and a 1 year high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.