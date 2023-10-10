Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,234,130. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 367,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,366. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

