Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.36. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

