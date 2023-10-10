Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.56. 450,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,871. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.