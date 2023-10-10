Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE NEE traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 11,497,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.