Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 627.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,561. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.53. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $454.07.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.