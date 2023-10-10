Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.85.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $645.61. The company had a trading volume of 363,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,061. The company has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $680.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
