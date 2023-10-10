Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,475. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

