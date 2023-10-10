Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

