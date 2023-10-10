Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 5,303 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $251,551,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYC stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.83. The company had a trading volume of 96,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,650. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.12 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

